Justin McBride has 26 points to lead James Madison past Florida International 80-72

Justin McBride scored 26 points as James Madison beat Florida International 80-72 on Monday night.

McBride also grabbed nine rebounds for the Dukes (4-3). Bradley Douglas made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 11 with five assists. Eddie Ricks III totaled eight points and seven rebounds.

The Panthers (2-3) were led by Corey Stephenson, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Julian Mackey added 11 points and two blocks, while Ashton Williamson scored 10 points.

James Madison pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 65-60 with 8:14 left in the half. McBride scored 11 second-half points.

