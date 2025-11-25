Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Justin McBride has 26 points to lead James Madison past Florida International 80-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Justin McBride scored 26 points as James Madison beat Florida International 80-72 on Monday night.

McBride also grabbed nine rebounds for the Dukes (4-3). Bradley Douglas made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 11 with five assists. Eddie Ricks III totaled eight points and seven rebounds.

The Panthers (2-3) were led by Corey Stephenson, who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Julian Mackey added 11 points and two blocks, while Ashton Williamson scored 10 points.

James Madison pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 65-60 with 8:14 left in the half. McBride scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.