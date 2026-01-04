Buljan’s 25 help New Mexico knock off Wyoming 78-58

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan had 25 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico beat Wyoming 78-58 on Saturday.

Uriah Tenette went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points for the Lobos (11-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Luke Haupt went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Leland Walker led the Cowboys (10-4, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Nasir Meyer added nine points, five assists and two steals for Wyoming. Gavin Gores also had eight points and six rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead with 2:35 left in the first half and did not trail again. Buljan led the Lobos with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 34-31 at the break. New Mexico pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 14 points. The Lobos outscored Wyoming by 17 points in the final half, as Buljan led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

