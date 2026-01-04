Skip to main content
McCreary’s 39 lead UT Arlington over Southern Utah 86-77

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 39 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 86-77 on Saturday night.

McCreary added seven rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (10-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Marcus Rigsby Jr. scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Raysean Seamster shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jaiden Feroah led the way for the Thunderbirds (4-11, 0-2) with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Cottrell added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Southern Utah. Elijah Duval also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

