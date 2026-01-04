Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
50.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Majstorovic’s 25 help Long Beach State knock off Cal Poly 74-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic’s 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Long Beach State defeat Cal Poly 74-66 on Saturday night.

Gavin Sykes scored 16 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Beach (5-10, 1-2 Big West Conference). Cole Farrell finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (6-10, 2-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jake Davis added 15 points for Cal Poly. Guzman Vasilic had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.