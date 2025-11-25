Skip to main content
Malachi Davis scores 18 to help Long Island University beat Missouri State 75-61

By AP News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Malachi Davis had 18 points to lead Long Island University to a 75-61 victory over Missouri State on Monday night.

Davis shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Sharks (4-3). Jamal Fuller added 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Greg Gordon made 6 of 11 shots and scored 13.

The Bears (3-3) were led by Zaxton King, who recorded 15 points. Keith Palek III had 13 points and Kobi Williams scored 12.

Davis scored nine points in the first half and LIU went into halftime trailing 40-35. The Sharks used a 14-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 64-49 with 5:48 remaining before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

