Cooper scores 18 in UC Davis’ 77-56 win against Louisiana

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 18 points as UC Davis beat Louisiana 77-56 on Monday.

Cooper also added five rebounds for the Aggies (5-2). Niko Rocak added 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Connor Sevilla had 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Joshua Lewis led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) with 11 points. Dorian Finister added nine points for Louisiana. Milan Mejia had nine points.

By The Associated Press