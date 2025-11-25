Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cooper scores 18 in UC Davis’ 77-56 win against Louisiana

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 18 points as UC Davis beat Louisiana 77-56 on Monday.

Cooper also added five rebounds for the Aggies (5-2). Niko Rocak added 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Connor Sevilla had 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Joshua Lewis led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) with 11 points. Dorian Finister added nine points for Louisiana. Milan Mejia had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.