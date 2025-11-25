Miller, Washington, Pierre post double-doubles to lead unbeaten SMU past Radford 89-72

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 25 points and distributed 10 assists, Corey Washington and Jaron Pierre Jr. also recorded double-doubles, and SMU beat Radford 89-72 on Monday night to keep its record perfect.

Miller, who only committed two turnovers, made all 12 of his foul shots, Washington scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Pierre scored 15 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Mustangs (7-0).

Samet Yigitoglu grabbed 10 rebounds and SMU dominated Radford (2-6) on the boards with a 50-34 advantage.

Dennis Parker Jr. scored 18 points, Del Jones 16 and reserve Jaylon Johnson 15 for Radford (2-6).

The Mustangs built an 8-0 lead and never trailed. The Highlanders closed to within 15-12 after a 3-pointer by Louie Jordan with 10:45 left before halftime. Up 40-38 with 1:27 before halftime, Jermaine O’Neal Jr. followed Johnson’s 3-pointer with one of his own and Pierre converted a three-point play with two seconds left for a 46-38 halftime lead.

SMU used the first five minutes to start the second half to create safer space with a 16-5 run for its first 20-plus point lead at 62-41 after two foul shots from Miller. The Mustangs stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

The Mustangs are off to their best start since opening 8-0 for the 2019-20 season.

