Abilene Christian defeats UTSA 61-50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 61-50 win against UTSA on Monday.

Hubbard also had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Christian Alston scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Rich Smith shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three steals.

The Roadrunners (3-3) were led in scoring by Jamir Simpson, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Macaleab Rich added 10 points for UTSA. Austin Nunez finished with five points and three steals.

Abilene Christian took the lead for good with 17:08 to go in the first half. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Hubbard racking up 12 points.

