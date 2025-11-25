Skip to main content
Christian Harmon’s 21 points spark Arkansas State past Jacksonville State 74-63

By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat Jacksonville State 74-63 on Monday night.

Harmon shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (4-3). Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Chandler Jackson had 11 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Gamecocks (3-2) with 16 points and six rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford and Jaye Nash both scored nine. Erkins-Ford also snagged six rebounds.

Arkansas State took the lead for good with 8:20 to go in the first half. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Harmon racking up 13 points. Arkansas State turned a six-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with an 11-0 run to make it a 49-32 lead with 16:22 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

