Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Isaac Celiscar, Nick Townsend lead Yale to 97-94 victory over Akron at Paradise Jam

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Isaac Celiscar had 23 points, Nick Townsend scored 21 with 10 assists and Yale beat Akron 97-94 on Monday night at the Paradise Jam.

Celiscar shot 8 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (6-1). Townsend made 8 of 14 shots and added six rebounds. Riley Fox went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Tavari Johnson had 35 points and eight assists to pace the Zips (5-2). Shammah Scott added 25 points and Amani Lyles scored 12 points with two steals.

Celiscar scored 12 points in the first half for Yale, who led 46-37 at intermission. Trevor Mullin’s 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the second half gave Yale the lead for good at 83-80. Mullin made two free throws with eight seconds left and Johnson missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot with a chance to tie.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.