Isaiah Shaw, Ryan Abelman propel Northern Arizona past Cal Poly 93-87

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Shaw had 22 points, Ryan Abelman scored 21 with 12 rebounds and Northern Arizona held off Cal Poly 93-87 on Monday night.

Shaw also had five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-2). Abelman added three steals. Zack Davidson had 12 points.

Peter Bandelj led the way for the Mustangs (3-4) with 20 points, four assists and three steals. Cal Poly also got 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Hamad Mousa. Jake Davis put up 14 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

