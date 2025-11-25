Carlyle’s 24 lead Florida Atlantic over Loyola Marymount 76-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Monday.

Carlyle also had five rebounds and five assists for the Owls (5-1). Xander Pintelon added 14 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had nine rebounds. Devin Vanterpool shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jalen Shelley led the way for the Lions (6-1) with 15 points. Nakyel Shelton added 11 points for Loyola Marymount. AJ Thomas finished with 10 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Lions.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 17:21 left in the first half and did not trail again. Carlyle led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-34 at the break.

Florida Atlantic used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 61-51 with 7:07 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press