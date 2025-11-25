Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
46.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Isaac Johnson scores 16 to lead Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 16 points as Hawaii beat Hawaii Pacific 88-76 on Monday night.

Johnson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (5-2). Harry Rouhliadeff scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, adding eight rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa had 12.

The Sharks were led in scoring by Quinton McCullough, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Quentin Meza added 16 points and five assists. Joshua West finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.