Isaac Johnson scores 16 to lead Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-76

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 16 points as Hawaii beat Hawaii Pacific 88-76 on Monday night.

Johnson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (5-2). Harry Rouhliadeff scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, adding eight rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa had 12.

The Sharks were led in scoring by Quinton McCullough, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Quentin Meza added 16 points and five assists. Joshua West finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

