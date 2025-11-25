Maurice Odum rallies Arizona State past Texas 87-86 in Maui Invitational nightcap

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maurice Odum hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late and scored a career-high 36 as Arizona State rallied last in an 87-86 victory over Texas on Monday night to close out the first day of the Maui Invitational.

Odum scored seven straight points for Arizona State (5-1), Massamba Diop turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play, and Odum followed with a 3-pointer to give the Sun Devils a 79-78 lead with five minutes remaining.

Dailyn Swain had a pair of go-ahead baskets for Texas (4-2), the second on a layup that made it 84-82 with three minutes to go. Diop scored to tie it with 59 seconds left, but Swain answered with a another layup for a two-point lead.

Odum missed a 3-pointer, forcing him to foul Swain who missed both foul shots. Odum got a second chance and hit from deep with 10 seconds left. Diop stole the ball from Tramon Mark seven seconds later to seal it.

Odum made 6 of 12 shots from outside the arc and just 1 of 9 from inside it, going 16 for 18 at the free-throw line. Anthony Johnson scored 17 off the bench. Dior battled foul trouble and scored six in 17 minutes.

Swain led Texas with 24 points. He made 10 of 14 shots overall but just 3 of 6 at the foul line. Matas Vokietaitis had 15 points and eight rebounds. Mark had 11 points and Jordan Pope scored 10.

Odum had 15 points and Johnson scored 10, accounting for 73.5% of Arizona State’s offense, as the Sun Devils built a 39-34 lead at halftime.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns play Washington State on Tuesday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils play Chaminade on Tuesday.

