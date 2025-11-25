Tejada scores 20 as Towson beats Liberty 72-69

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 20 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds, to help Towson defeat Liberty 72-69 on Tuesday.

Tejada added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (5-2). Jack Doumbia shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Dylan Williamson shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Kaden Metheny led the way for the Flames (5-1) with 16 points. JJ Harper added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Liberty. Brett Decker Jr. also had 13 points.

Williamson scored eight points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 37-36. Doumbia scored the final six points for Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press