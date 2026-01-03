Skip to main content
Djahi Binet scores 24 as Southern Miss knocks off Louisiana 74-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Djahi Binet’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Louisiana 74-67 on Saturday.

Binet added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Dylan Brumfield scored 15 points and added three steals. Tylik Weeks shot 3 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

De’Vion Lavergne led the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-13, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Dorian Finister added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Louisiana. Joshua Lewis also recorded 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

