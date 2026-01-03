Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Georgia State defeats Coastal Carolina 89-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Brown’s 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 89-71 on Saturday.

Brown shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Trey Scott III scored 22 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jelani Hamilton also had 22 points and shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Rasheed Jones led the Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. AJ Dancier added 16 points for Coastal Carolina. DaJohn Craig finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.