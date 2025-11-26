Skip to main content
UC San Diego secures 87-77 win against Bradley

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leo Beath had 26 points in UC San Diego’s 87-77 win against Bradley on Tuesday.

Beath had five rebounds and three steals for the Tritons (6-0). Aidan Burke shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Tom Beattie shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Braves (3-4) were led by Jaquan Johnson, who recorded 29 points and six assists. Bradley also got 18 points from Alex Huibregtse.

UCSD took the lead for good with 6:11 to go in the first half. The score was 44-33 at halftime, with Beath racking up 12 points. Beath led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

