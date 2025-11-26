Jacob Theodosiou scores 20, Loyola knocks off Washington (Md.) 101-51

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou’s 20 points helped Loyola defeat Washington (Md.) 101-51 on Tuesday.

Theodosiou had five rebounds and seven assists for the Greyhounds (3-5). Troy Cicero Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jonas Sirtautas shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Anthony Seoage led the Shoremen in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Ty Woodland added nine points for Washington.

Loyola took the lead for good with 19:43 left in the first half. The score was 44-26 at halftime, with Theodosiou racking up 14 points. The Greyhounds pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 36 points. They outscored Washington by 32 points in the final half, as Cicero led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press