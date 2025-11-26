Skip to main content
Garcia scores 26, McNeese downs Middle Tennessee 72-62

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jovohn Garcia scored 26 points as McNeese beat Middle Tennessee 72-62 on Tuesday.

Garcia shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Cowboys (6-1). Tyshawn Archie scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Carl Cherenfant shot 1 of 2 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with seven points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Kamari Lands finished with 18 points for the Blue Raiders (4-3). Middle Tennessee also got 13 points from Jahvin Carter. Alec Oglesby had 12 points.

Archie scored nine points in the first half and McNeese went into halftime trailing 34-28. Garcia scored 20 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

