John Mobley Jr. scores season-high 26 and Ohio State beats Mount St. Mary’s 113-60

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. scored a season-high 26 points, Devin Royal added 17 and Ohio State concluded its six-game homestand with a 113-60 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (6-0) is off to its best start since beginning the 2019-20 season 9-0. The Buckeyes play at Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Buckeyes had five players score in double figures for the second straight game. Ivan Njegovan made all seven of his shots to finish with 15 points, Bruce Thornton added 14 points and Christoph Tilly had 12.

Mobley, Thornton and Tilly each had 10-plus points in the first half, and Ohio State closed on a 21-3 run to build a 52-26 halftime lead. The Buckeyes also started the second half on a 17-5 spurt to go ahead by 38 points. Njegovan, Mobley and Royal each scored in double-figures in the 61-point second half.

Ohio State was 41 of 64 from the field (64%), including 15 of 31 from 3-point range, against Mount St. Mary’s — an NCAA Tournament team from a season ago.

Luke McEldon had 19 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6), which beat American University in a First Four game last season before falling to No. 1 seed Duke. Arlandus Keyes added 13 points and Mason So scored 10.

Mount St. Mary’s had played its last two Power Four opponents this season tough, leading Cincinnati by six at halftime and taking Maryland to overtime.

