Jamir Simpson scores 22 in UTSA’s 77-64 win against Georgia Southern in Jacksonville Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 22 points as UTSA beat Georgia Southern 77-64 on Tuesday in the Jacksonville Classic.

Simpson added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-3). Brent Moss added 19 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Macaleab Rich shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (3-5) were led in scoring by Alden Applewhite, who finished with 18 points. Tyren Moore added 16 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Spudd Webb finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Simpson scored 11 points in the first half and UTSA went into halftime trailing 33-29. Moss scored 15 points in the second half to help lead UTSA to a 13-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press