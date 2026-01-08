Skip to main content
Johnson-Arigu scores 25 as St. Thomas beats South Dakota 99-86

By AP News

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 25 points, Nolan Minessale added 22 points, 12 assists and six steals, and St. Thomas defeat South Dakota 99-86 on Wednesday night to extend its win streak to seven consecutive games.

Johnson-Arigu shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and Minessale made 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Carter Bjerke shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Coyotes (8-9, 0-2) were led by Isaac Bruns, who recorded 24 points and six rebounds. Trent Hudgens Jr. added 17 points and four assists for South Dakota. Ethan Kizer also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

