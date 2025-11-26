Oakland secures 95-87 win over Montana

Skip to main content
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 23 points helped Oakland defeat Montana 95-87 on Tuesday night.

Robinson added eight assists and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (3-5). Michael Houge added 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Isaac Garrett had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Kenyon Aguino finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for the Grizzlies (4-4). Tyler Thompson added 19 points and two blocks for Montana. Money Williams finished with 15 points and 15 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

