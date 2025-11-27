Holloway and Delfosse lead No. 6 Michigan over Detroit Mercy 102-53

DETROIT (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 19 points and Te’Yala Delfosse added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead five players in double figures Wednesday and help No. 6 Michigan to a 102-53 rout of Detroit Mercy.

Brooke Quarles Daniels also had 11 points and Olivia Olson and McKenzie Mathurin added 10 apiece for the Wolverines (6-1) who have beaten the Titans nine consecutive games. It is the third time this season that Michigan, which came into the game averaging 91.2 points per game, has scored at least 100 points.

Nisea Burrell scored 13 points and Maya Anderson added 10 for the Titans (1-4). The Tians are 3-15 against top 10 opponents and have not beaten a nationally ranked team since upending Green Bay in February 2017.

After Michigan took a 5-0 lead to open the game, Burrell hit a basket and pair of free throws to pull the Titans within 5-4.

The Wolverines responded by blowing the game open with a 26-2 run. Michigan forced 10 Detroit turnovers and held the Titans to 1 of 10 from the field in the first quarter.

Michigan continued to dominate in the second quarter, leading by as many as 35 points before settling on a 32-point advantage at halftime.

The Titans continued to struggled in the second half and the closest it could get the rest of the way was 54-21 early in the third quarter. Michigan built its largest lead of the game 96-46 late in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines hit 49.4% (39 of 79) of its field goals compared to 27.1% (13 of 48) for the Titans. Michigan also rebounded Detroit 55-25 and forced 25 Detroit turnovers.

Up next

Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Dec. 3.

Detroit Mercy hosts Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By BOB TRIPI

Associated Press