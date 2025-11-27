Tulsa earns 63-60 victory against Northern Iowa won win Acrisure Holiday Invitational

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 13 points helped Tulsa defeat Northern Iowa 63-60 on Wednesday to capture the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

Riley shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (6-1). Jaylen Lawal scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Miles Barnstable went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers (6-1) were led in scoring by Will Hornseth, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle Pock added 15 points for Northern Iowa. Leon Bond III had 14 points.

Tulsa went into the half ahead of Northern Iowa 34-27. Lawal scored 12 points in the half. Romad Dean scored the last six points for Tulsa to finish off the three-point victory.

Up next

Tulsa plays Tuesday against Manhattan Christian at home, and Northern Iowa hosts Coe on Monday.

