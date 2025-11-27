Harper scores 18 and Creighton tops Oregon 76-66 to get a win in the Players Era tournament

Skip to main content
By AP News
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Blake Harper scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Creighton outscored Oregon 16-7 in the last 5 1/2 minutes for a 76-66 win in a wrap-up game of the Players Era tournament on Thursday.

Both teams lost their first two games of the event.

The Ducks, down 15 at halftime, were within 60-59 after Sean Stewart and Dezdrick Lindsay both made two baskets in an 8-0 run. Nik Graves quickly responded with a three-point play, Josh Dix and Graves had 3-pointers and the Bluejays made five-straight shots while Oregon was 2 of 9 down the stretch.

Owen Freeman had 14 points and Graves 12 for Creighton (4-3), which made 19 of 21 free throws and only had five turnovers.

Stewart finished with a career-high 18 points to lead the Ducks (4-3). Lindsay added 14 and Kwame 12. Oregon went 1 of 15 from 3-point range and 7 of 11 from the foul line.

Fedor Zugic’s two free throws put the Bluejays in front 23-22 in the middle of the first half. Harper had a three-point play and a layup to start a 9-0 run that Jasen Green capped with a layup for a 34-24 Creighton lead.

Hudson Greer’s 3-pointer made it 44-29 at the half.

After the midpoint of the first half the Ducks missed 13-straight shots and they shot 33%, including 0 for 9 behind the arc.

Oregon put together an early 10-0 run in the second half, capped by a pair of Evans baskets.

Up next

Oregon opens Big Ten play at home Tuesday against USC.

Creighton is home against Nicholls on Tuesday.

