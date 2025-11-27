Skip to main content
Illinois State defeats Charlotte 79-69 in ESPN Events Invitational

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Boden Skunberg’s 22 points helped Illinois State defeat Charlotte 79-69 on Thursday.

Skunberg also had 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (5-2). Chase Walker scored 18 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line and added five rebounds. Ty’Reek Coleman shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Ben Bradford finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the 49ers (3-4). Major Freeman added 12 points and five assists for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

