Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boise State beats Chaminade 102-76 at Maui Invitational

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — Drew Fielder’s 27 points and 14 rebounds helped Boise State defeat Chaminade 102-76 on Wednesday night in the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Andrew Meadow added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (5-3). Javan Buchanan finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Kent King, Kris King and Roland Banks II each scored 11 points for Chaminade.

Boise State took the lead with 15:00 left in the first half and did not trail again. Fielder led the Broncos with 14 first-half points to help put them up 43-39 at the break.

Boise State pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.