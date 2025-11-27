Boise State beats Chaminade 102-76 at Maui Invitational

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — Drew Fielder’s 27 points and 14 rebounds helped Boise State defeat Chaminade 102-76 on Wednesday night in the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Andrew Meadow added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (5-3). Javan Buchanan finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Kent King, Kris King and Roland Banks II each scored 11 points for Chaminade.

Boise State took the lead with 15:00 left in the first half and did not trail again. Fielder led the Broncos with 14 first-half points to help put them up 43-39 at the break.

Boise State pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press