Yates scores 25, Diallo adds 19 to lead Washington past Nevada 83-66 in Acrisure classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Wesley Yates III scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half after Zoom Diallo had 13 of his 19 in the first half and Washington beat Nevada 83-66 in the Acrisure Holiday Classic on Thursday.

The Huskies (5-1), who won their bracket in the same tournament last year, led by six at halftime and were up by 11 just past the midway point of the second when Yates scored eight points in 80 seconds for a 67-48 lead with 7:09 to go.

The Wolf Pack (5-2) got within 10 with 1:26 to play but JJ Mandaquit made four free throws and Quimari Peterson drilled a 3-pointer to wrap up a 7-0 finish.

Franck Kepnang added 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Huskies, who ended a six-game losing streak to Nevada.

Tayshawn Comer scored 16 points to lead the Wolf Pack (5-2). Elijah Price added 12 with eight rebounds.

The Huskies shot 52% in the second half (13 of 25), including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers, and made 17 of 21 from the foul line.

Diallo helped Washington take a 34-28 lead at halftime. The Huskies had a 10-0 run through the middle of the half that included a three-point play and seven points from Diallo to lead 19-11,

Chuck Bailey III had a 3 that pulled Nevada into a tie at 20. Yates matched that shot and the Huskies kept the lead the rest of the way.

Up next

Washington plays Colorado for the championship on Friday.

Nevada plays San Francisco in the consolation game on Friday.

