Smikle’s 13 points leads No. 7 Maryland past Hofstra 95-38 to finish 2-0 in Puerto Rico

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 13 points and No. 7 Maryland coasted to a 95-38 win over Hofstra on Thursday to wrap up the Puerto Rico Classic.

The Terrapins (9-0) got their real challenge in the opener when they defeated No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Addi Mack, Marya Boiko and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu all scored 10 for Maryland, which shot 58%, had a 40-17 rebounding advantage and forced 24 turnovers, good for 41 points. The Terps played 13 players, 11 played double-figure minutes and 12 scored. None played more than 21 minutes.

Olivia VanPatten scored eight points to lead the Pride (1-4), who shot 33% (14 of 42).

The Terrapins scored the first 10 points of the game and made 9 of 12 shots with three 3s to lead 29-6 after the first quarter. Hofstra was 3 of 8 with nine turnovers.

Maryland made 4 of 8 3-pointers in the second quarter and upped the lead to 53-19. The Terps had 26 points off 15 turnovers thanks to 65.5% shooting (19 of 29).

The Terrapins outscored the Pride 23-9 in the third quarter for a 76-28 lead.

The fourth quarter was the only one Maryland didn’t make half its shots, going 6 of 13.

Maryland goes home to meet Mt. St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

Hofstra plays its second game in the tournament on Friday night against East Carolina.

