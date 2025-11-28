Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brooks scores 21, Pierre grabs 21 boards and No. 25 N.C. State women top Green Bay 79-67 in Cancun

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points, Khamil Pierre had a career-high 21 rebounds and No. 25 N.C. State pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Green Bay 79-67 in the Cancun Classic on Thursday.

Brooks and Pierre both had eight points in the final period when the Wolfpack made 10 of 14 shots to 6 of 15 for the Phoenix, who were tied with a minute to play in the third quarter.

Zamareya Jones had 17 points for N.C. State (4-3) and Pierre, who moved into a tie for the third most rebounds in a game, added 12.

Gracie Grzesk scored 20 points for the Phoenix (5-2). Jenna Guyer added 15 and Carley Duffney 10.

The last four baskets for the Wolfpack in the first quarter were 3-pointers, helping them pull away for a 22-14 lead. They pushed the lead to 35-23 four minutes before halftime but the Phoenix had an 8-0 run and trailed 36-31 at the break.

Early in the third, Maddy Skorupski hit a 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run with Meghan Schultz free throws putting the Phoenix on top and Grezesk making a layup for a 43-40 lead.

Green Bay made four straight foul shots to tie the game at 52 with a minute left in the third but a free throw and a 30-foot banked 3-pointer by Jones at the buzzer put the Wolfpack ahead 56-52.

Grzesk made a 3-pointer that had Green Bay within 62-60 with 6 1/2 minutes to go but 6-0 and 5-0 runs helped N.C. State pull away.

Up next

N.C. State wraps up its tournament against Southern Mississippi on Friday.

Green Bay plays Richmond in its final game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.