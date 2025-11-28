Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Grant scores 15, No. 12 North Carolina women hit 14 3s to turn back K-State 85-73 in Cancun

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 15 points, three players had 14 and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Kansas State 85-73 in the Cancun Challenge on Friday.

Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris and Nyla Brooks all scored 14 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who were 14 of 26 on 3-pointers and shot 54.5% (30 of 55) overall. Grant and Brooks both had four 3s.

Izela Arenas scored 15 points for the Wildcats (5-4) and Janessa Cotton, Nastja Claessens and Taryn Sides all added 13. Cotton grabbed 10 rebounds.

K-State made a program record 17 3s in its opener on Thursday but was limited to13 attempts — making 7 — against the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma State was 13 of 23 on 3s through three quarters and had a 79-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Wildcats made a charge by making 7 of 9 shots but couldn’t get closer because they were only 7 of 13 from the foul line.

The Tar Heels made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 22-15 lead, then made 5 of 9 in the second to make it 50-32 at halftime. Overall, they made 18 of 28 shots in the first half.

North Carolina had a 12-2 run in the second, making five-straight shots with 3s from Brooks and Reniya Kelly for a 37-22 lead midway through.

The Tar Heels added another four 3s and after stretching their lead to 21 took a 70-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

Up next

North Carolina wraps up the three-game tournament against Columbia on Saturday.

Kansas State concludes with South Dakota State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.