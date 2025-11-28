Grant scores 15, No. 12 North Carolina women hit 14 3s to turn back K-State 85-73 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 15 points, three players had 14 and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Kansas State 85-73 in the Cancun Challenge on Friday.

Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris and Nyla Brooks all scored 14 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who were 14 of 26 on 3-pointers and shot 54.5% (30 of 55) overall. Grant and Brooks both had four 3s.

Izela Arenas scored 15 points for the Wildcats (5-4) and Janessa Cotton, Nastja Claessens and Taryn Sides all added 13. Cotton grabbed 10 rebounds.

K-State made a program record 17 3s in its opener on Thursday but was limited to13 attempts — making 7 — against the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma State was 13 of 23 on 3s through three quarters and had a 79-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Wildcats made a charge by making 7 of 9 shots but couldn’t get closer because they were only 7 of 13 from the foul line.

The Tar Heels made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 22-15 lead, then made 5 of 9 in the second to make it 50-32 at halftime. Overall, they made 18 of 28 shots in the first half.

North Carolina had a 12-2 run in the second, making five-straight shots with 3s from Brooks and Reniya Kelly for a 37-22 lead midway through.

The Tar Heels added another four 3s and after stretching their lead to 21 took a 70-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

Up next

North Carolina wraps up the three-game tournament against Columbia on Saturday.

Kansas State concludes with South Dakota State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball