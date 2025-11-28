Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Spillers and Harris score 17 each and Wake Forest tops Northeastern 86-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Juke Harris also scored 17 points, and Wake Forest pulled away in the second half to defeat Northeastern 86-73 on Friday.

Sebastian Akins scored 13 points and Myles Colvin added 11 for Wake Forest (6-2). Spillers hit 8 of 11 shots and Harris made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Miles Newton scored 22 points, Xander Alarie 15, Xavier Abreu 12 and Youri Fritz 10 for Northeastern (3-4).

Wake Forest scored 16 points after 11 Northeastern turnovers in the first 14 minutes of the second half, helping the Demon Deacons turn a one-point halftime advantage into a 79-65 lead.

Northeastern cut into the lead and it was 79-70 with 4:20 remaining. Harris hit a jumper and Colvin drained a 3-pointer for the Demon Deacons and they led by double digits for the remainder.

Wake Forest led 33-24 12 1/2 minutes into the game but Newton scored 10 points to help the Huskies close to within 45-44 at halftime.

Up next

Wake Forest: The Deacons host Oklahoma on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Northeastern: The Huskies visit Holy Cross on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.