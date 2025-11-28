Spillers and Harris score 17 each and Wake Forest tops Northeastern 86-73

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Juke Harris also scored 17 points, and Wake Forest pulled away in the second half to defeat Northeastern 86-73 on Friday.

Sebastian Akins scored 13 points and Myles Colvin added 11 for Wake Forest (6-2). Spillers hit 8 of 11 shots and Harris made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Miles Newton scored 22 points, Xander Alarie 15, Xavier Abreu 12 and Youri Fritz 10 for Northeastern (3-4).

Wake Forest scored 16 points after 11 Northeastern turnovers in the first 14 minutes of the second half, helping the Demon Deacons turn a one-point halftime advantage into a 79-65 lead.

Northeastern cut into the lead and it was 79-70 with 4:20 remaining. Harris hit a jumper and Colvin drained a 3-pointer for the Demon Deacons and they led by double digits for the remainder.

Wake Forest led 33-24 12 1/2 minutes into the game but Newton scored 10 points to help the Huskies close to within 45-44 at halftime.

Up next

Wake Forest: The Deacons host Oklahoma on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Northeastern: The Huskies visit Holy Cross on Wednesday.

