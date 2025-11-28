Skip to main content
Richmond defeats Charlotte 71-66

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — AJ Lopez had 17 points in Richmond’s 71-66 win against Charlotte in the Wide World of Sports on Friday.

Lopez shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Spiders (6-1). Jaden Daughtry scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Ben Bradford finished with 18 points and two steals for the 49ers (3-5). Dezayne Mingo added 11 points for Charlotte.

Richmond plays Belmont on the road on Wednesday, and Charlotte hosts N.C. A&T on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

