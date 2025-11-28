Coyle’s 23 lead Siena past Longwood 70-63in Capital Classic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Coyle scored 23 points as Siena beat Longwood 70-63 in the Capital Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.

Coyle shot 7 for 14 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Saints (5-2). Justice Shoats scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and added six assists and three steals. Gavin Doty shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Redd Thompson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lancers (3-4). Jacoi Hutchinson added 15 points for Longwood.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Siena visits American and Longwood plays Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press