Coyle’s 23 lead Siena past Longwood 70-63in Capital Classic

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Coyle scored 23 points as Siena beat Longwood 70-63 in the Capital Thanksgiving Classic on Friday.

Coyle shot 7 for 14 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Saints (5-2). Justice Shoats scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and added six assists and three steals. Gavin Doty shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Redd Thompson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lancers (3-4). Jacoi Hutchinson added 15 points for Longwood.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Siena visits American and Longwood plays Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

