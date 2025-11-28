Skip to main content
Will Heimbrodt scores 17, Seattle U takes down Texas State 66-52 in Las Vegas

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Will Heimbrodt scored 17 points in Seattle U’s 66-52 victory over Texas State at the Resorts World Classic.

Heimbrodt shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (5-1). Junseok Yeo went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 16 points.

Mark Drone finished with 10 points for the Bobcats (6-3). DJ Hall added seven points and six rebounds for Texas State. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bobcats.

Led by nine points from Heimbrodt before the break, Seattle U entered halftime tied with Texas State 33-33. Seattle U extended its lead to 58-41 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Yeo scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

