Cruz Davis scores 22 as Hofstra takes down La Salle 63-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 22 points as Hofstra beat La Salle 63-58 on Friday.

Davis added five assists for the Pride (3-3). James Patterson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. German Plotnikov had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Jerome Brewer Jr. led the Explorers (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Eric Acker added nine points and six assists for La Salle. Jaeden Marshall also had eight points.

Davis put up 12 points in the first half for Hofstra, who led 34-30 at the break. Patterson’s free throw with 1:35 left in the second half gave Hofstra the lead for good at 57-56.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press