Pack has 24, Davis 19 and 11 to lift Oklahoma over Marquette 75-74

CHICAGO (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Tae Davis had a double-double and Oklahoma pulled out a 75-74 win over Marquette in the Bad Boy Mowers Series on Friday.

Derrion Reid hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 35.5 seconds to go to break a tie for the Sooners. Nigel James Jr., fouled on the inbounds play, made a pair of free throws for Marquette. After the Golden Eagles failed to get a trap and go for a foul, Pack threw the ball toward Davis, who slipped and the ball went out of bounds.

With 17.9 seconds, Marquette got the ball to Chase Ross but his turnaround jumper under pressure didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Davis had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Sooners (5-2). Reid added 15 points and Jeff Nwankwo 11.

Ross had 21 points and James 20 for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Royce Parham added 13.

Oklahoma clawed back from an 18-point deficit with less than five minutes to go in the first half to trail 37-33 at the break.

Ross and Parham helped the Golden Eagles work the lead to 50-38, but Davis and Pack led the Sooners back and Nwankwo’s 3 gave the Sooners their first lead, 57-54, with 7:25 to go.

Pack had a three-point play and 3-pointer and Jadon Jones drained a 3 for the largest Oklahoma lead at 72-64 with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Ross had a pair of 3s to help tie the game at 72 with 58 seconds left.

Up next

Oklahoma goes to Wake Forest on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Marquette is home against Valparaiso on Tuesday.

