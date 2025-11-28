Camper scores 22 and Nevada wins 81-65 against San Francisco

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. scored 22 points as Nevada beat San Francisco 81-65 on Friday in the consolation game of the Acrisure Holiday Classic.

Camper also added six assists for the Wolf Pack (5-3). Ethan Croley scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Elijah Price had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

David Fuchs led the way for the Dons (5-3) with 16 points and nine rebounds. San Francisco got 12 points from Mookie Cook and 10 points from Junjie Wang.

Nevada took the lead for good with four seconds remaining in the first half. The score was 38-37 at halftime, with Camper racking up 10 points. Nevada outscored San Francisco in the second half by 15 points, with Camper scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press