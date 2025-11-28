Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ball scores 16 as Monmouth knocks off Ball State 80-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Ball scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Monmouth over Ball State 80-73 at the Lafayette Classic on Friday.

Ball shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (3-3). Jinup Dobuol scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jack Collins had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Davion Hill led the Cardinals (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Ball State also got 14 points from Armoni Zeigler. Juwan Maxey finished with 13 points.

Monmouth entered halftime up 35-29. Dobuol paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Monmouth used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 60-53 with 10:05 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ball scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.