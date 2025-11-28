Morris puts up 18, Alcorn State knocks off Indiana State 81-74

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jameel Morris had 18 points in Alcorn State’s 81-74 win against Indiana State on Friday.

Morris had five rebounds for the Braves (1-7). Davian Williams added 14 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had five steals. Shane Lancaster had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Braves.

The Sycamores (4-4) were led by Sterling Young, who recorded 18 points. Indiana State also got 14 points and three steals from Camp Wagner. Ian Scott had 12 points.

Alcorn State took the lead with 11:27 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Morris led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-16 at the break. Alcorn State used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 22-point lead at 66-44 with 8:25 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press