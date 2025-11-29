Skip to main content
Milicevic’s 14 lead Xavier past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 88-67

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic scored 14 points as Xavier beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 88-67 on Friday.

Milicevic shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Musketeers (5-3). Anthony Robinson scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Tre Carroll finished with 11 points.

The Islanders (2-5) were led by D’Avian Houston, who posted 13 points. Nick Shogbonyo added nine points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M-CC. Sheldon Williams also had nine points.

Xavier took the lead with 12:55 left in the first half and did not trail again. Carroll led the Musketeers with seven points in the first half to help put them up 43-33 at the break. Xavier extended its lead to 53-33 during the second half, fueled by a 20-3 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

