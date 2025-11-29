Skip to main content
Whitlock, Lehigh take down Texas State 78-74 in OT

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 31 points, including six in overtime, as Lehigh knocked off Texas State 78-74 on Saturday.

Whitlock shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (3-6). Caleb Thomas had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

DJ Hall led the way for the Bobcats (6-4) with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Mark Drone added 15 points.

Lehigh entered halftime tied with Texas State 34-34. Whitlock paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Whitlock scored 12 second-half points and hit the game-tying jump shot with one second left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Whitlock scored six overtime points while shooting 4 for 4 from the line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

