Pacific wins 74-69 against Pepperdine

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 22 points helped Pacific defeat Pepperdine 74-69 on Sunday.

Ralph also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (11-6, 2-2 West Coast Conference). Justin Rochelin added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jaden Clayton went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Javon Cooley finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Waves (5-12, 0-4). Styles Phipps added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic finished with 12 points.

Ralph scored 10 points in the first half for Pacific, which led 40-36 at the break. Pacific took the lead for good with 16:47 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Ralph to make it a 42-41 game.

By The Associated Press