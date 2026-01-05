House’s game-winner leads Southern Illinois over Belmont, 68-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quel’Ron House led Southern Illinois with 15 points, including the winning jumper at the buzzer, and the Salukis beat Belmont 68-67 on Sunday.

House added three steals for the Salukis (8-8, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Stafford scored 14 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jalen Haynes shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bruins (13-3, 3-2) were led by Jabez Jenkins, who posted 17 points and three steals. Sam Orme added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Belmont. Tyler Lundblade finished with nine points.

Southern Illinois went into the half ahead of Belmont 26-22. Haynes put up eight points in the half. Stafford led Southern Illinois with 12 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press