Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Santa Clara earns 98-70 win against San Diego

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond’s 21 points helped Santa Clara defeat San Diego 98-70 on Sunday.

Hammond shot 9 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Thierry Darlan added 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Allen Graves went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Ty-Laur Johnson finished with 21 points, seven assists and four steals for the Toreros (6-10, 1-3). Vuk Boskovic added 11 points for San Diego. Adrian McIntyre finished with eight points and two steals.

Santa Clara took the lead a little more than a minute into the game and did not trail again. Hammond led the Broncos with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-32 at the break. Santa Clara pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 22 points. The Broncos outscored San Diego by 15 points in the final half, as Darlan led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.