Santa Clara earns 98-70 win against San Diego

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond’s 21 points helped Santa Clara defeat San Diego 98-70 on Sunday.

Hammond shot 9 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (13-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Thierry Darlan added 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Allen Graves went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Ty-Laur Johnson finished with 21 points, seven assists and four steals for the Toreros (6-10, 1-3). Vuk Boskovic added 11 points for San Diego. Adrian McIntyre finished with eight points and two steals.

Santa Clara took the lead a little more than a minute into the game and did not trail again. Hammond led the Broncos with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-32 at the break. Santa Clara pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 22 points. The Broncos outscored San Diego by 15 points in the final half, as Darlan led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press