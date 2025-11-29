Jenkins throws for 3 TDs, runs for another and FIU beats Sam Houston 56-16 in regular-season finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Florida International to a 56-16 win over Sam Houston in a regular-season finale Saturday.

Jenkins’ three touchdown passes came in the first quarter. The Panthers led 28-10 at halftime and were up by 42-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jenkins was 15 of 24 for 291 yards passing and rushed for 47 more yards for the Panthers (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA). Kejon Owens rushed for 124 yards on 15 carries. Joseph Sterling rushed for 112 yards on just four carries with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 61-yarder. Alex Perry made seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns and Dallas Payne had 100 yards on four receptions and a score.

FIU rolled up 594 yards to 359 for the Bearkats, who had four turnovers.

Landyn Locke was 14 of 30 for 121 yards passing, one TD and two interceptions for the Bearkats (2-10, 1-7). Elijah Green rushed 11 times for 98 yards. Grady O’Neill made eight catches for 70 yards and a TD.

FIU, which has four straight games, now awaits a bowl berth while the Bearkats’ season is over.

