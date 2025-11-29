Edmead has 22, Hofstra takes down Merrimack 78-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 22 points as Hofstra beat Merrimack 78-58 on Saturday.

Edmead also contributed five assists for the Pride (4-3). Silas Sunday added 15 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Cruz Davis shot 5 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tye Dorset and Ernest Shelton led the Warriors (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points each, respectively. Kevair Kennedy finished with 10 points and three steals.

Hofstra took the lead for good with 15:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-30 at halftime, with Davis racking up 14 points. Hofstra pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 18 points. They outscored Merrimack by seven points in the final half, as Edmead led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press