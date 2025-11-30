Skip to main content
Ernest Shelton scores 17 as Merrimack downs La Salle 66-60

By AP News
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ernest Shelton had 17 points in Merrimack’s 66-60 victory over La Salle on Sunday.

Shelton went 6 of 14 from the field (5 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Warriors (3-6). Kevair Kennedy added 16 points, six assists and five steals. Tye Dorset scored 10.

Josiah Harris finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Explorers (3-6). Rob Dockery added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Merrimack went into halftime ahead of La Salle 42-36. Dorset scored 10 points in the half. Merrimack used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 53-44 with 14:03 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

